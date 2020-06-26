Pathstone Family Office LLC Takes Position in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX)

Pathstone Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 17,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $391,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Yong Rong HK Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF in the 1st quarter worth $1,000,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF by 204.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,358,675 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $330,824,000 after acquiring an additional 9,645,959 shares in the last quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp bought a new position in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $133,266,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF by 29.8% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,653,212 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $268,490,000 after purchasing an additional 2,672,312 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF by 86.5% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 4,449,117 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $102,487,000 after purchasing an additional 2,063,603 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA GDX traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $34.71. The company had a trading volume of 1,456,239 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,230,820. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.65. VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF has a 1 year low of $16.18 and a 1 year high of $37.49.

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

