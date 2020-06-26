Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL) Shares Bought by Telemus Capital LLC

Telemus Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 8.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,322 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,082 shares during the quarter. Telemus Capital LLC’s holdings in Paypal were worth $2,220,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Watchman Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Paypal in the fourth quarter worth about $3,002,000. Bluefin Trading LLC lifted its holdings in Paypal by 182.8% in the 4th quarter. Bluefin Trading LLC now owns 45,248 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $4,895,000 after acquiring an additional 29,248 shares during the last quarter. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in Paypal by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. now owns 324,978 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $35,153,000 after acquiring an additional 21,690 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Paypal by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 340,068 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $36,785,000 after acquiring an additional 10,329 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in Paypal by 66.4% in the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 26,688 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,555,000 after acquiring an additional 10,652 shares during the last quarter. 82.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.15, for a total value of $3,603,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 569,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $82,108,272.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 75,000 shares of company stock valued at $10,562,250 over the last three months. 0.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Paypal stock traded down $1.40 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $171.11. 2,059,125 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,561,323. The firm has a market cap of $197.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 109.18, a PEG ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $153.16 and a 200 day moving average of $120.85. Paypal Holdings Inc has a 12 month low of $82.07 and a 12 month high of $175.40.

Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The credit services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $4.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.72 billion. Paypal had a return on equity of 16.06% and a net margin of 10.27%. The company’s revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.78 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Paypal Holdings Inc will post 2.37 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have issued reports on PYPL. Wedbush boosted their price objective on Paypal from $160.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on Paypal from $110.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Macquarie began coverage on Paypal in a report on Thursday, March 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $122.00 price objective on the stock. Moffett Nathanson restated a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on shares of Paypal in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, Nomura Securities cut their price objective on Paypal from $139.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Paypal currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $154.41.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's Payments Platform allows consumers to send payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

