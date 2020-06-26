Perrigo Company PLC (NYSE:PRGO) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Perrigo Company PLC (NYSE:PRGO) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the ten research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $58.50.
PRGO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Perrigo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Perrigo from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $57.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Argus downgraded shares of Perrigo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on shares of Perrigo from $55.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Perrigo from $54.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in Perrigo by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,108,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,557,000 after acquiring an additional 650,241 shares in the last quarter. London Co. of Virginia grew its stake in Perrigo by 80.5% during the 1st quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 2,272,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,263,000 after acquiring an additional 1,013,568 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Perrigo by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,262,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,601,000 after acquiring an additional 47,731 shares in the last quarter. Camber Capital Management LP grew its stake in Perrigo by 17.6% during the 1st quarter. Camber Capital Management LP now owns 2,000,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,180,000 after acquiring an additional 300,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Perrigo by 25.9% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,745,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,938,000 after acquiring an additional 359,257 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.90% of the company’s stock.
Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. Perrigo had a net margin of 3.77% and a return on equity of 9.72%. The company’s revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.07 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Perrigo will post 4.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 16th. Investors of record on Friday, May 29th were given a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 28th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%. Perrigo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.33%.
Perrigo Company Profile
Perrigo Company plc, a healthcare company, manufactures and supplies over-the-counter (OTC) healthcare products, infant formulas, branded OTC products, and generic pharmaceutical products. The company operates through Consumer Healthcare Americas, Consumer Healthcare International, and Prescription Pharmaceuticals segments.
