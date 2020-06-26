PETROFAC LTD/ADR (OTCMKTS:POFCY) Given Hold Rating at Berenberg Bank

PETROFAC LTD/ADR (OTCMKTS:POFCY)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by Berenberg Bank in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on POFCY. Societe Generale cut shares of PETROFAC LTD/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of PETROFAC LTD/ADR in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PETROFAC LTD/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of PETROFAC LTD/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of PETROFAC LTD/ADR in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. PETROFAC LTD/ADR presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.75.

Get PETROFAC LTD/ADR alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:POFCY traded down $0.21 during trading on Friday, reaching $1.11. The stock had a trading volume of 1,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,267. PETROFAC LTD/ADR has a one year low of $0.80 and a one year high of $2.93. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.69.

Petrofac Ltd. engages in the provision of services to the oil and gas production and processing industry. It offers engineering and construction; operations and maintenance; and training and competence. The company was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in St. Helier, the United Kingdom.

Read More: Quick Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for PETROFAC LTD/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PETROFAC LTD/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.