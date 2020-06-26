Polypipe Group (LON:PLP) Shares Cross Above 50-Day Moving Average of $432.19

Shares of Polypipe Group PLC (LON:PLP) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $432.19 and traded as high as $456.00. Polypipe Group shares last traded at $437.50, with a volume of 635,976 shares changing hands.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on PLP shares. Deutsche Bank raised Polypipe Group to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from GBX 435 ($5.54) to GBX 550 ($7.00) in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Shore Capital reaffirmed an “under review” rating on shares of Polypipe Group in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Polypipe Group in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Polypipe Group from GBX 626 ($7.97) to GBX 576 ($7.33) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 480 ($6.11) price target on shares of Polypipe Group in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 507.20 ($6.46).

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 431.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 493.58. The stock has a market cap of $997.34 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.94.

Polypipe Group plc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and manufactures plastic piping systems, water management solutions, and climate management solutions in the United Kingdom, other European countries, and internationally. The company offers above and below ground drainage pipes; cable protection, sewer system, surface water drainage, water management, and mining pipes; water and gas distribution pipes; pressure systems; underfloor heating pipes and manifolds, underfloor heating controls, red floor panels, overlay systems, suspended floor systems, clip rail systems, and staple systems; and ventilation systems, including rigid ducts, radial products, decentralized mechanical extract ventilation, intermittent extract fans, mechanical ventilation with heat recovery, and mechanical extract ventilation systems.

