Premium Brands (TSE:PBH) PT Set at C$95.00 by National Bank Financial

Premium Brands (TSE:PBH) has been assigned a C$95.00 target price by investment analysts at National Bank Financial in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 9.78% from the stock’s previous close.

PBH has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Scotiabank increased their price target on Premium Brands from C$87.00 to C$94.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Desjardins downgraded shares of Premium Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Premium Brands from C$86.00 to C$90.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Premium Brands from C$65.00 to C$71.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Premium Brands from C$85.00 to C$91.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 12th.

TSE:PBH traded down C$1.30 during trading hours on Friday, reaching C$86.54. 173,057 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 116,824. Premium Brands has a twelve month low of C$62.79 and a twelve month high of C$102.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 137.45, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$86.08 and a 200 day moving average of C$87.93. The stock has a market cap of $3.27 billion and a PE ratio of 36.95.

Premium Brands (TSE:PBH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported C$0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.45 by C$0.08. The firm had revenue of C$935.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$832.50 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Premium Brands will post 3.9600004 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Senior Officer Douglas Owen Goss acquired 339 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$86.33 per share, with a total value of C$29,266.21. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 34,025 shares in the company, valued at C$2,937,412.28.

Premium Brands Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes food products primarily in Canada and the United States. It operates in two segments, Specialty Foods and Premium Food Distribution. The company provides meat products and snacks, deli products, beef jerky and halal, sandwiches, pastries, specialty and gourmet products, salads and kettle products, entres, panini, wraps, subs, hamburgers, burgers, muffins, breads, and baking and sushi products.

