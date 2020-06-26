Profound Medical (CVE:PRN) Price Target Raised to C$38.00

Profound Medical (CVE:PRN) had its target price boosted by Raymond James from C$35.00 to C$38.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on Profound Medical from C$20.00 to C$21.00 in a research report on Monday, May 11th.

Profound Medical has a 12-month low of C$0.61 and a 12-month high of C$1.00.

About Profound Medical

Profound Medical Corp. operates as a medical device company focuses on magnetic resonance guided ablation procedures. It is developing a treatment to ablate the prostate gland in prostate cancer patients, treatment of uterine fibroids, and palliative pain treatment of bone metastases. The company is headquartered in Mississauga, Canada.

