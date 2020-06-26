Profound Medicl (NYSE:PROF) Price Target Increased to $38.00 by Analysts at Raymond James

Profound Medicl (NYSE:PROF) had its price objective lifted by equities researchers at Raymond James from $35.00 to $38.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price target suggests a potential upside of 136.02% from the stock’s current price.

PROF has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Mackie downgraded Profound Medicl from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Cowen started coverage on Profound Medicl in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Profound Medicl from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.33.

Shares of PROF traded up $1.74 on Friday, hitting $16.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,562 shares, compared to its average volume of 69,460. Profound Medicl has a fifty-two week low of $5.00 and a fifty-two week high of $20.60. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $12.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.35.

Profound Medicl (NYSE:PROF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.62 million.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Profound Medicl by 406.4% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 2,845 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in Profound Medicl during the 4th quarter worth about $57,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Profound Medicl by 331.0% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 10,128 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in Profound Medicl during the 1st quarter worth about $100,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in Profound Medicl during the 4th quarter worth about $120,000.

Profound Medical Corp. operates as a medical technology company focuses on magnetic resonance guided ablation procedures in Canada, Germany, and Finland. It is developing a treatment to ablate the prostate gland in prostate cancer patients, treatment of uterine fibroids and nerves, and palliative pain treatment for patients with metastatic bone disease.

