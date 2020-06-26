QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM) Shares Acquired by Telemus Capital LLC

Telemus Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 61.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,947 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,699 shares during the quarter. Telemus Capital LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $1,209,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,747,551 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,131,038,000 after buying an additional 287,438 shares during the period. Capital World Investors raised its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 15,268,873 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,032,939,000 after buying an additional 751,290 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of QUALCOMM in the 4th quarter worth $1,044,613,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 10,167,014 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $687,798,000 after buying an additional 571,593 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 7,646,576 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $519,692,000 after buying an additional 62,298 shares during the period. 74.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get QUALCOMM alerts:

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Co assumed coverage on QUALCOMM in a research report on Monday, May 4th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $102.00 price objective on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Morgan Stanley raised QUALCOMM from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $102.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. UBS Group raised their price objective on QUALCOMM from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on QUALCOMM from $108.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. QUALCOMM currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $92.23.

Shares of QCOM stock traded down $0.60 on Friday, hitting $88.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,381,648 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,652,863. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.42, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.39. QUALCOMM, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $58.00 and a fifty-two week high of $96.17. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $83.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $81.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $100.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.35.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The wireless technology company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.09. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 16.36% and a return on equity of 69.92%. The business had revenue of $5.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.77 EPS. QUALCOMM’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that QUALCOMM, Inc. will post 3.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 4th were paid a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 3rd. This is a positive change from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is presently 91.55%.

In other QUALCOMM news, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 1,646 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.47, for a total transaction of $130,807.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

QUALCOMM Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets digital communication products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on code division multiple access (CDMA), orthogonal frequency division multiple access, and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

Featured Article: Balanced Fund

Receive News & Ratings for QUALCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QUALCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.