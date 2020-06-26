Quantstamp (QSP) Price Up 1.2% Over Last Week

Quantstamp (CURRENCY:QSP) traded down 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on June 26th. One Quantstamp token can now be bought for $0.0198 or 0.00000216 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Quantstamp has traded 1.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. Quantstamp has a market capitalization of $12.20 million and $402,623.00 worth of Quantstamp was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001250 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002203 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.21 or 0.00045994 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $458.11 or 0.05005668 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002849 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.10 or 0.00055719 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.90 or 0.00031697 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00012812 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00004563 BTC.

About Quantstamp

QSP is a token. Its launch date was November 17th, 2017. Quantstamp’s total supply is 976,442,388 tokens and its circulating supply is 617,314,171 tokens. The Reddit community for Quantstamp is /r/Quantstamp and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Quantstamp’s official Twitter account is @Quantstamp and its Facebook page is accessible here . Quantstamp’s official website is quantstamp.com

Quantstamp Token Trading

Quantstamp can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quantstamp directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Quantstamp should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Quantstamp using one of the exchanges listed above.

