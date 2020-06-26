Quarto Group (LON:QRT) Share Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $59.63

Quarto Group Inc (LON:QRT) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $59.63 and traded as low as $52.00. Quarto Group shares last traded at $51.50, with a volume of 5,900 shares traded.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 360.71, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market cap of $21.06 million and a PE ratio of 3.68. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 46.80 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 59.51.

About Quarto Group (LON:QRT)

The Quarto Group, Inc publishes illustrated books and other related products for adults, children, and families in the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through three divisions: US Publishing, UK Publishing, and Q Partners. It creates and publishes books in various categories, including food and drink; design, art, and craft; body, mind, spirit, parenting, and relationships; interiors, architecture, DIY, pets, and gardening; cars, trains, boats, motorcycles, and planes; biography, travel, history, space, and others; fun and imaginative; and stationery, kits, calendars, and others.

Featured Story: What is a trade deficit?

Receive News & Ratings for Quarto Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quarto Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.