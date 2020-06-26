Radian Group Inc (NYSE:RDN) Receives $23.83 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Radian Group Inc (NYSE:RDN) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $23.83.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on RDN shares. Compass Point decreased their price target on shares of Radian Group from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Radian Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Deutsche Bank decreased their price target on shares of Radian Group from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Radian Group in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Finally, BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of Radian Group in a report on Thursday, May 7th.

Get Radian Group alerts:

NYSE:RDN traded down $0.49 on Tuesday, hitting $14.61. The stock had a trading volume of 225,604 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,475,810. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.43. Radian Group has a 1 year low of $9.53 and a 1 year high of $26.32. The stock has a market cap of $2.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.67.

Radian Group (NYSE:RDN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The insurance provider reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.06. Radian Group had a net margin of 43.01% and a return on equity of 17.32%. The company had revenue of $329.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $366.38 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.73 EPS. Radian Group’s quarterly revenue was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Radian Group will post 1.98 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 26th were issued a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 22nd. Radian Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.58%.

In other news, Director Lisa Mumford purchased 2,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $15.88 per share, with a total value of $41,288.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,695 shares in the company, valued at $42,796.60. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Radian Group by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,986 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $151,000 after buying an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Radian Group by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 4,194 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 478 shares in the last quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC raised its position in Radian Group by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC now owns 50,399 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,268,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Radian Group by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,851 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $449,000 after purchasing an additional 634 shares during the period. Finally, NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc raised its position in Radian Group by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 9,250 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. 94.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Radian Group

Radian Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage and real estate services business in the United States. It operates in two segments, Mortgage Insurance and Services. The Mortgage Insurance segment offers credit-related insurance coverage, primarily through private mortgage insurance on residential first-lien mortgage loans, as well as other credit risk management solutions to mortgage lending institutions and mortgage credit investors.

See Also: What is a Roth IRA?



Receive News & Ratings for Radian Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Radian Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.