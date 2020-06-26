Rathdowney Resources Ltd (Pre-Merger) (CVE:RTH) Trading Down 25%

Rathdowney Resources Ltd (Pre-Merger) (CVE:RTH)’s stock price dropped 25% on Friday . The company traded as low as C$0.06 and last traded at C$0.06, approximately 130,133 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 325% from the average daily volume of 30,601 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.08.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.55 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.21.

In other Rathdowney Resources Ltd (Pre-Merger) news, Senior Officer David James Copeland acquired 5,548,525 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$0.09 per share, with a total value of C$499,367.25. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,586,924 shares in the company, valued at C$862,823.16.

Rathdowney Resources Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. Its flagship project is the Olza zinc-lead-silver project located in the Upper Silesian Mining district of Poland. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is based in Vancouver, Canada.

