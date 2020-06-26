Raymond James Analysts Give Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN) a $18.00 Price Target

Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN) has been assigned a $18.00 target price by equities research analysts at Raymond James in a research report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “strong-buy” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Raymond James’ target price indicates a potential upside of 40.63% from the stock’s previous close.

AQN has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Algonquin Power & Utilities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 29th. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on Algonquin Power & Utilities from $14.00 to $15.75 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. TD Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities in a report on Friday, April 17th. TheStreet downgraded Algonquin Power & Utilities from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded Algonquin Power & Utilities from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $13.50 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, May 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Algonquin Power & Utilities currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.96.

Shares of AQN stock traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $12.80. The stock had a trading volume of 113,616 shares, compared to its average volume of 846,459. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.96 billion, a PE ratio of 17.11, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.51. Algonquin Power & Utilities has a twelve month low of $9.53 and a twelve month high of $16.85. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $13.77 and its 200 day moving average is $14.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $464.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $513.53 million. Algonquin Power & Utilities had a return on equity of 8.46% and a net margin of 23.59%. The company’s revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.19 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Algonquin Power & Utilities will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Spirit of America Management Corp NY acquired a new position in Algonquin Power & Utilities during the 1st quarter worth $54,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 56.7% during the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 4,286 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,551 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 87.7% during the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 5,316 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 2,484 shares during the period. Calton & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities during the first quarter worth $148,000. Finally, Davis Rea LTD. acquired a new position in Algonquin Power & Utilities during the first quarter valued at $165,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.19% of the company’s stock.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Company Profile

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates a portfolio of regulated and non-regulated generation, distribution, and transmission utility assets in Canada and the United States. It generates and sells electrical energy through a portfolio of non-regulated renewable and clean energy power generation facilities.

