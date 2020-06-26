Raymond James Analysts Give Blackline Safety (CVE:BLN) a C$8.75 Price Target

Blackline Safety (CVE:BLN) received a C$8.75 price objective from equities researchers at Raymond James in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 60.85% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Pi Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a C$9.00 target price on shares of Blackline Safety in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th.

CVE BLN traded down C$0.03 on Friday, reaching C$5.44. The company had a trading volume of 5,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,746. The firm has a market capitalization of $222.74 million and a PE ratio of -24.62. Blackline Safety has a 1 year low of C$3.53 and a 1 year high of C$7.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$5.38 and a 200-day moving average of C$5.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.25, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 2.36.

Blackline Safety (CVE:BLN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 26th. The company reported C($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.04) by C($0.01). The business had revenue of C$8.92 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Blackline Safety will post -0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Robert Herdman sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$5.50, for a total transaction of C$82,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 46,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$254,677.50. Also, Senior Officer Kevin Joseph Meyers sold 15,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$5.50, for a total value of C$86,350.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 60,230 shares in the company, valued at C$331,265.

Blackline Safety Company Profile

Blackline Safety Corp., a global connected safety technology company, develops, manufactures, and markets products and services for worker safety monitoring in Canada, the United States, Europe, Australia, New Zealand, and internationally. The company offers G7c, a safety monitoring device for indoor and outdoor locations covered by 3G wireless; G7x, a safety monitoring device for remote locations that are not covered by 3G wireless; standard cartridge for lone worker monitoring, single-gas cartridge for gas detection scenarios requiring only a single sensor, and multi-gas diffusion and pump cartridges for gas detection scenarios requiring up to five sensors; G7 Bridge, a portable satellite base station for remote locations, communicates with G7x; and G7 Dock, an accessory product used to calibrate G7c and G7x devices periodically while also offering frequent testing to prove that gas sensors are fully functional.

