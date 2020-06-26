Red Rock Resources (LON:RRR) Shares Cross Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.32

Red Rock Resources Plc (LON:RRR) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.32 and traded as low as $0.30. Red Rock Resources shares last traded at $0.31, with a volume of 3,124,074 shares traded.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 0.28 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 0.31. The company has a market capitalization of $2.10 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.90.

About Red Rock Resources (LON:RRR)

Red Rock Resources plc operates as a natural resource exploration and development company worldwide. It explores for ferrosilicon, manganese and iron ore, cobalt and copper, and gold deposits, as well as oil and gas properties. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

