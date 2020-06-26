Redcentric (LON:RCN) Stock Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $107.32

Redcentric PLC (LON:RCN) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $107.32 and traded as low as $102.00. Redcentric shares last traded at $105.50, with a volume of 9,604 shares.

Separately, FinnCap restated a “corporate” rating on shares of Redcentric in a report on Friday.

The stock has a market capitalization of $190.07 million and a PE ratio of -213.33. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 116.89 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 107.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.47.

Redcentric plc provides IT managed services in the United Kingdom. The company offers applications services, including mainframe software support services and application acceleration services. It also provides collaboration services comprising IP telephony, SIP trunks, unified communications, video conferencing, calls and lines, mobile, and inbound services; and infrastructure services consisting of data management, disaster recovery as a service, hosted desktop, hosting and collocation, hybrid cloud, infrastructure as a service, managed exchange, software as a service, virtualization, and server load balancing services.

