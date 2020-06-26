Restore (LON:RST) Share Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $438.43

Restore PLC (LON:RST) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $438.43 and traded as low as $360.00. Restore shares last traded at $362.00, with a volume of 136,198 shares trading hands.

RST has been the topic of several research reports. Peel Hunt cut their price objective on shares of Restore from GBX 562 ($7.15) to GBX 510 ($6.49) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 500 ($6.36) price target on shares of Restore in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 382.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 437.96. The company has a market capitalization of $468.53 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 109.75.

In related news, insider Charles Bligh bought 6,659 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 375 ($4.77) per share, with a total value of £24,971.25 ($31,782.17). Also, insider Jamie Hopkins bought 7,406 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 400 ($5.09) per share, for a total transaction of £29,624 ($37,703.96).

Restore Company Profile (LON:RST)

Restore plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a support services company primarily in the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments, Document Management and Relocation. The Document Management segment stores and retrieves hard copy documents stored in cardboard boxes; manages archive boxes of document files, magnetic data, films, and other materials for blue-chip organizations; and offers reorganization of customer documents, document restoration, file-tracking, and electronic data back-up services, as well as cloud storage that allows access to indexed records.

