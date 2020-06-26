Revolution Bars Group (LON:RBG) Shares Cross Above 50 Day Moving Average of $24.10

Revolution Bars Group PLC (LON:RBG)’s stock price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $24.10 and traded as high as $29.00. Revolution Bars Group shares last traded at $27.20, with a volume of 536,077 shares traded.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “restricted” rating on shares of Revolution Bars Group in a report on Monday, June 8th. FinnCap reaffirmed a “corporate” rating on shares of Revolution Bars Group in a research note on Friday, June 5th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $14.38 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.50. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 24.24 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 46.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.70, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.33.

Revolution Bars Group plc operates premium bars located in towns or city high streets across the United Kingdom. Its bars offer food and drinks. The company operates 76 bars, including 59 bars under the Revolution and 17 under the Revolución de Cuba brand names. Revolution Bars Group plc was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Ashton-Under-Lyne, the United Kingdom.

