RIGHTMOVE PLC/ADR (OTCMKTS:RTMVY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Morgan Stanley

RIGHTMOVE PLC/ADR (OTCMKTS:RTMVY)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reiterated by research analysts at Morgan Stanley in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of RIGHTMOVE PLC/ADR in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Berenberg Bank downgraded RIGHTMOVE PLC/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded RIGHTMOVE PLC/ADR from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded RIGHTMOVE PLC/ADR from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Peel Hunt downgraded RIGHTMOVE PLC/ADR to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. RIGHTMOVE PLC/ADR presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Shares of RTMVY traded down $0.43 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $13.46. 162,745 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 101,511. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.91. RIGHTMOVE PLC/ADR has a 12 month low of $8.66 and a 12 month high of $18.58.

Rightmove plc operates property portal in the United Kingdom. The company operates through Agency, New Homes, and Other segments. The Agency segment offers resale and lettings property advertising services on its platforms. The New Homes segment provides property advertising services to new home developers and housing associations on its platforms.

