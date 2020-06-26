Royal Bank of Canada Buys 147 Shares of Mercadolibre Inc (NASDAQ:MELI)

Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Mercadolibre Inc (NASDAQ:MELI) by 0.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 41,153 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 147 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned 0.08% of Mercadolibre worth $20,106,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MELI. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Mercadolibre during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. American Beacon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Mercadolibre in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Truewealth LLC raised its position in Mercadolibre by 1,500.0% in the 1st quarter. Truewealth LLC now owns 128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its position in Mercadolibre by 23.5% in the 1st quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp raised its position in Mercadolibre by 62.2% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.01% of the company’s stock.

MELI stock traded up $9.54 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $980.98. 169,492 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 491,818. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $851.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $663.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a current ratio of 2.23. Mercadolibre Inc has a 52 week low of $422.22 and a 52 week high of $998.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.05 billion, a PE ratio of -228.67 and a beta of 1.69.

Mercadolibre (NASDAQ:MELI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by $0.04. Mercadolibre had a negative net margin of 8.28% and a negative return on equity of 5.29%. The business had revenue of $652.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $609.27 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.13 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Mercadolibre Inc will post -1.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MELI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Susquehanna Bancshares downgraded Mercadolibre from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $630.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mercadolibre from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $846.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Mercadolibre from $760.00 to $720.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Citigroup upgraded Mercadolibre from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on Mercadolibre from $670.00 to $1,040.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $774.90.

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates MercadoLibre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and MercadoPago FinTech, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, and allows merchants to process transactions via their Websites and mobile apps, as well as in their brick-and-mortar stores through QR and mobile points of sale.

