Royal Bank of Canada Has $19.32 Million Holdings in Hess Corp. (NYSE:HES)

Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Hess Corp. (NYSE:HES) by 5.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 580,300 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,746 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned about 0.19% of Hess worth $19,323,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Bank & Trust bought a new position in Hess in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Royal Fund Management LLC bought a new position in Hess in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Founders Capital Management grew its position in Hess by 60.0% in the first quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 800 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Hess by 89,000.0% in the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 891 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 890 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank bought a new position in Hess in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. 87.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:HES traded down $1.44 during trading on Friday, reaching $49.19. 55,785 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,816,817. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 2.07. The firm has a market cap of $15.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.20 and a beta of 2.24. Hess Corp. has a 1-year low of $26.06 and a 1-year high of $74.11. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $49.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.16.

Hess (NYSE:HES) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.65) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. Hess had a negative return on equity of 5.06% and a negative net margin of 45.64%. The company’s revenue was down 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.09 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Hess Corp. will post -2.07 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 12th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.03%. Hess’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -105.26%.

In related news, SVP Andrew P. Slentz sold 4,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.58, for a total transaction of $241,836.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Gregory P. Hill sold 19,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.68, for a total value of $1,007,760.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

HES has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Mizuho lifted their target price on Hess from $45.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Friday, June 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Hess from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price target on Hess from $45.00 to $54.00 in a report on Friday, May 8th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Hess from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded Hess from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $47.00 in a report on Monday, March 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hess presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.65.

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores for, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. The company conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Denmark, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities primarily offshore Guyana, Suriname, Canada, and in the Gulf of Mexico.

