Safestore (OTCMKTS:SFSHF) Downgraded by Berenberg Bank to “Hold”

Safestore (OTCMKTS:SFSHF) was downgraded by research analysts at Berenberg Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.
A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on SFSHF. Jefferies Financial Group raised Safestore from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Peel Hunt downgraded Safestore to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Safestore from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Safestore from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Safestore presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.50.
Shares of Safestore stock remained flat at $$9.12 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.04. Safestore has a twelve month low of $6.13 and a twelve month high of $9.12.
UK's largest self storage group with 146 stores Safestore has 119 self storage centres in the UK including two business centres and a further 27 stores in the Paris region. Safestore was founded in the UK in 1998. It acquired the French business Une Pièce en Plus in 2004 which was founded in 1998 by the current Safestore Group CEO Frederic Vecchioli.
