Safestore (OTCMKTS:SFSHF) Downgraded by Berenberg Bank to “Hold”

Safestore (OTCMKTS:SFSHF) was downgraded by research analysts at Berenberg Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on SFSHF. Jefferies Financial Group raised Safestore from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Peel Hunt downgraded Safestore to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Safestore from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Safestore from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Safestore presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.50.

Get Safestore alerts:

Shares of Safestore stock remained flat at $$9.12 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.04. Safestore has a twelve month low of $6.13 and a twelve month high of $9.12.

UK's largest self storage group with 146 stores Safestore has 119 self storage centres in the UK including two business centres and a further 27 stores in the Paris region. Safestore was founded in the UK in 1998. It acquired the French business Une Pièce en Plus in 2004 which was founded in 1998 by the current Safestore Group CEO Frederic Vecchioli.

See Also: What is the Nikkei 225 index?

Receive News & Ratings for Safestore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Safestore and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.