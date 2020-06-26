Scentre Group (ASX:SCG) Shares Cross Above 50-Day Moving Average of $2.20

Shares of Scentre Group (ASX:SCG) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.20 and traded as high as $2.21. Scentre Group shares last traded at $2.20, with a volume of 26,493,596 shares trading hands.

The firm has a market cap of $11.42 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.51, a current ratio of 0.25 and a quick ratio of 0.19. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is A$2.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is A$2.90.

Scentre Group Company Profile (ASX:SCG)

Scentre Group (ASX Code: SCG) is the owner and operator of Westfield in Australia and New Zealand with interests in 41 centres, encompassing approximately 11,500 outlets and total assets under management of $54.2 billion.

