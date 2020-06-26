SCHRODERS/PAR NVTG FPD 1 (LON:SDRC) Stock Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $2,262.04

SCHRODERS/PAR NVTG FPD 1 (LON:SDRC)’s stock price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $2,262.04 and traded as low as $2,178.25. SCHRODERS/PAR NVTG FPD 1 shares last traded at $2,178.25, with a volume of 7,357 shares.

The stock has a market cap of $1.30 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.39. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 2,209.34 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 2,261.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.05, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.35.

About SCHRODERS/PAR NVTG FPD 1 (LON:SDRC)

Schroders plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm also provides advisory and consultancy services. It provides its services to financial institutions, high net worth clients, large corporate, local authority, charitable entities, individuals, pension plans, government funds, insurance companies, and endowments.

