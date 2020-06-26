ServiceNow Inc (NYSE:NOW) Shares Sold by New Mexico Educational Retirement Board

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lessened its holdings in shares of ServiceNow Inc (NYSE:NOW) by 18.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 11,850 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 2,650 shares during the quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $3,396,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 105.3% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,679 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $474,000 after acquiring an additional 861 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in ServiceNow by 100.9% during the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 4,130 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,166,000 after purchasing an additional 456,430 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of ServiceNow in the 4th quarter worth $5,662,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ServiceNow in the 4th quarter worth $398,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ServiceNow in the fourth quarter valued at about $273,000. 92.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:NOW traded down $6.22 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $395.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 49,068 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,778,514. ServiceNow Inc has a fifty-two week low of $213.99 and a fifty-two week high of $409.80. The company has a market capitalization of $76.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 115.86, a P/E/G ratio of 13.83 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $385.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $323.38.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The information technology services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.10. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 9.47% and a net margin of 18.19%. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.67 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 32.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that ServiceNow Inc will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $330.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $375.00 to $465.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $385.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $330.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $380.00 to $376.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $370.81.

In related news, Director John J. Donahoe sold 212,908 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $340.49, for a total value of $72,493,044.92. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 294,730 shares in the company, valued at $100,352,617.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 26,000 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $296.17, for a total value of $7,700,420.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $359,254.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 351,522 shares of company stock valued at $121,517,395. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that define, structure, manage, and automate services for enterprises worldwide. The company offers information technology (IT) service management applications, as well as digital workflow products for customer service, human resources, security operations, integrated risk management, and other enterprise departments.

