Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Buys 14,446 Shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH (NYSE:CCI)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its holdings in shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH (NYSE:CCI) by 10.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 149,616 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,446 shares during the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH were worth $21,605,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Element Pointe Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 1.8% during the first quarter. Element Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 3,782 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $546,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,732 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $250,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional raised its position in shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 22.7% in the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 389 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,895 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Manhattan Co. raised its position in shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 2,150 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. 91.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CCI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from $172.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. UBS Group boosted their price target on CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from $137.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Oppenheimer upgraded CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $175.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $149.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from $177.00 to $179.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $163.50.

In other news, COO James D. Young sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.00, for a total transaction of $1,008,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 198,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,378,072. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, VP Robert Sean Collins sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.09, for a total value of $348,180.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,634 shares in the company, valued at $980,823.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 13,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,125,480 over the last 90 days. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CCI stock traded down $0.32 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $164.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,116,517 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,570,437. CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH has a 12 month low of $114.18 and a 12 month high of $176.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a 50 day moving average of $162.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $152.70.

CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH (NYSE:CCI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.11). CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH had a return on equity of 8.39% and a net margin of 15.59%. The business had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.44 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH will post 5.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 12th will be paid a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 11th. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.92%. CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH’s payout ratio is 84.36%.

CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH Profile

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 70,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

