Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Buys 3,015 Shares of Allstate Corp (NYSE:ALL)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its stake in shares of Allstate Corp (NYSE:ALL) by 2.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 148,207 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,015 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Allstate were worth $13,595,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Allstate by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,030 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Allstate by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 5,182 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $476,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Cpwm LLC boosted its stake in shares of Allstate by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Cpwm LLC now owns 7,708 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $707,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. First Financial Corp IN lifted its position in Allstate by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 2,952 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $271,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the period. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its position in Allstate by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,147 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the period. 76.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ALL stock traded down $1.40 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $94.43. The company had a trading volume of 369,861 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,996,001. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $98.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $105.01. Allstate Corp has a one year low of $64.13 and a one year high of $125.92. The firm has a market cap of $29.20 billion, a PE ratio of 7.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The insurance provider reported $3.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.92 by $0.62. Allstate had a net margin of 9.38% and a return on equity of 17.53%. The firm had revenue of $9.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.64 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.30 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Allstate Corp will post 10.68 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 29th will be paid a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 28th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.29%. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.71%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ALL. Cfra lowered their price target on shares of Allstate from $135.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Allstate from $111.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Argus lifted their price target on shares of Allstate from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Allstate from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $94.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Allstate from $90.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.13.

In related news, Director Judith A. Sprieser sold 1,783 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.03, for a total transaction of $176,570.49. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,783 shares in the company, valued at $176,570.49. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Thomas J. Wilson sold 2,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.41, for a total transaction of $273,807.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 332,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,693,675.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 664,021 shares of company stock valued at $67,275,235 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

The Allstate Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection, Service Businesses, Allstate Life, and Allstate Benefits segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home insurance; and commercial lines products under the Allstate, Esurance, and Encompass brand names.

