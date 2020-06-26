Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Buys 52,661 Shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its stake in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) by 290.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 70,778 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 52,661 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $17,145,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IDXX. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 740.5% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,264,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,258,000 after purchasing an additional 1,113,849 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in IDEXX Laboratories in the fourth quarter valued at about $212,135,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 6.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,868,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,905,968,000 after buying an additional 443,250 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 5,034.2% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 415,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,629,000 after buying an additional 407,319 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in IDEXX Laboratories in the first quarter valued at about $70,465,000. Institutional investors own 88.57% of the company’s stock.

In other IDEXX Laboratories news, Director Jonathan W. Ayers sold 21,130 shares of IDEXX Laboratories stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $291.63, for a total value of $6,162,141.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 831,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $242,518,633.11. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jonathan W. Ayers sold 13,600 shares of IDEXX Laboratories stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.07, for a total value of $3,890,552.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 810,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $231,850,294.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 106,182 shares of company stock valued at $31,409,008 over the last 90 days. 2.53% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:IDXX traded down $1.68 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $325.71. 3,955 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 601,950. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.06. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 12 month low of $168.65 and a 12 month high of $330.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.31 and a beta of 0.82. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $303.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $271.49.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $626.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $616.87 million. IDEXX Laboratories had a return on equity of 264.71% and a net margin of 17.78%. The company’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.17 EPS. Analysts forecast that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 4.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. BidaskClub lowered IDEXX Laboratories from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 6th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on IDEXX Laboratories from $266.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, TheStreet raised IDEXX Laboratories from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $289.17.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes products and services primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; Livestock, Poultry and Dairy; and Other segments.

