Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Buys 88,919 Shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc (NYSE:ZBH)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc (NYSE:ZBH) by 235.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 126,718 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 88,919 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $12,809,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Capital Research Global Investors purchased a new position in Zimmer Biomet in the first quarter worth about $792,404,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Zimmer Biomet in the fourth quarter worth about $278,793,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 100.2% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,561,011 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $383,332,000 after buying an additional 1,282,082 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. raised its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 105.2% in the first quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 986,189 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $123,269,000 after buying an additional 505,706 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Primecap Management Co. CA raised its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 16.7% in the first quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 3,422,040 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $345,900,000 after buying an additional 489,120 shares during the last quarter. 88.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ZBH traded down $0.75 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $114.55. The stock had a trading volume of 22,753 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,425,958. The firm has a market cap of $24.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.70, a PEG ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 1.32. Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc has a 12 month low of $74.37 and a 12 month high of $161.11. The business has a fifty day moving average of $124.70 and a 200 day moving average of $130.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.69.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.79 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 4.84% and a return on equity of 13.29%. The company’s revenue was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.87 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc will post 3.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 29th will be given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 26th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.84%. Zimmer Biomet’s payout ratio is currently 12.20%.

In related news, insider Sang Yi sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.38, for a total transaction of $376,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,506 shares in the company, valued at $314,202.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Bryan C. Hanson bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $113.00 per share, with a total value of $113,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 54,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,166,184. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $111.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Deutsche Bank decreased their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $160.00 to $146.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $125.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $136.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $147.72.

Zimmer Biomet Profile

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets musculoskeletal healthcare products and solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through four segments: Spine, less Asia Pacific; Office Based Technologies; Craniomaxillofacial and Thoracic; and Dental.

