Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Has $12.55 Million Holdings in Mercadolibre Inc (NASDAQ:MELI)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its holdings in shares of Mercadolibre Inc (NASDAQ:MELI) by 147.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,680 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,289 shares during the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ owned 0.05% of Mercadolibre worth $12,547,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mercadolibre in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. American Beacon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Mercadolibre during the first quarter worth about $40,000. Truewealth LLC grew its holdings in Mercadolibre by 1,500.0% during the first quarter. Truewealth LLC now owns 128 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Mercadolibre by 23.5% during the first quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 142 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Mercadolibre by 62.2% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 146 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. 81.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MELI shares. BidaskClub upgraded Mercadolibre from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. Citigroup raised shares of Mercadolibre from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $750.00 price objective (up previously from $655.00) on shares of Mercadolibre in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Mercadolibre from $760.00 to $720.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Mercadolibre in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $548.00 price objective on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Mercadolibre presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $774.90.

NASDAQ:MELI traded up $7.35 on Friday, hitting $978.79. The stock had a trading volume of 13,563 shares, compared to its average volume of 491,818. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a current ratio of 2.23. The stock has a market cap of $48.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -228.67 and a beta of 1.69. Mercadolibre Inc has a 1 year low of $422.22 and a 1 year high of $998.11. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $851.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $663.39.

Mercadolibre (NASDAQ:MELI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.04. Mercadolibre had a negative net margin of 8.28% and a negative return on equity of 5.29%. The firm had revenue of $652.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $609.27 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.13 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 37.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Mercadolibre Inc will post -1.04 EPS for the current year.

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates MercadoLibre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and MercadoPago FinTech, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, and allows merchants to process transactions via their Websites and mobile apps, as well as in their brick-and-mortar stores through QR and mobile points of sale.

