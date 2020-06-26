Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Has $13.26 Million Stake in Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its holdings in Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE) by 2.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,600 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ owned 0.19% of Chemed worth $13,256,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CHE. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new stake in shares of Chemed in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI acquired a new stake in shares of Chemed in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Paragon Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chemed in the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chemed in the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chemed in the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Institutional investors own 88.94% of the company’s stock.

CHE traded up $1.73 during trading on Friday, hitting $451.73. 2,487 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 114,770. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $454.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $446.74. The company has a market cap of $7.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.17, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.70. Chemed Co. has a twelve month low of $330.01 and a twelve month high of $513.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

Chemed (NYSE:CHE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $3.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.65 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $515.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $523.04 million. Chemed had a net margin of 11.60% and a return on equity of 35.99%. The company’s revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.92 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Chemed Co. will post 16.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 28th were paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 27th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.28%. Chemed’s payout ratio is presently 9.18%.

In other Chemed news, CEO Kevin J. Mcnamara sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $431.36, for a total transaction of $3,019,520.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 143,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $61,998,078.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Patrick P. Grace sold 1,520 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.18, for a total transaction of $684,273.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,399 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,980,341.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 16,020 shares of company stock worth $7,212,353. Insiders own 3.96% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Chemed from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Chemed from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $489.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Chemed from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $448.00 to $535.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Chemed has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $509.80.

Chemed Corporation provides hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers in the United States. It operates through two segments, VITAS and Roto-Rooter. The company also offers plumbing, drain cleaning, water restoration, and other related services to residential and commercial customers through company-owned and independent contractors, and franchised locations.

