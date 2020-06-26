Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Has $15.56 Million Stock Position in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ reduced its stake in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) by 5.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 99,875 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 6,190 shares during the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $15,564,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ECL. Clean Yield Group bought a new position in Ecolab during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new position in shares of Ecolab in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its stake in shares of Ecolab by 381.4% in the first quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 207 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Ecolab in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Pacitti Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ecolab in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors own 74.24% of the company’s stock.

In other Ecolab news, EVP Jerome Charton sold 2,966 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.57, for a total transaction of $562,264.62. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $809,463.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Timothy P. Mulhere sold 7,388 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.35, for a total value of $1,450,633.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,160 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,743,816. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 51,989 shares of company stock worth $10,658,061 over the last three months. 1.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE ECL traded down $3.45 during trading on Friday, reaching $192.58. 28,670 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,128,471. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.51. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $205.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $190.62. The company has a market cap of $56.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.06, a P/E/G ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 1.01. Ecolab Inc. has a 1-year low of $124.60 and a 1-year high of $231.36.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $3.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.49 billion. Ecolab had a return on equity of 20.12% and a net margin of 10.32%. Ecolab’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.03 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Ecolab Inc. will post 4.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 16th will be issued a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 15th. Ecolab’s payout ratio is currently 32.30%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on ECL shares. Gabelli lowered Ecolab from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Ecolab from $185.00 to $164.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Ecolab from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $200.00 to $152.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Ecolab from $164.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Ecolab from $205.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Ecolab currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $188.15.

Ecolab Profile

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and energy technologies and services worldwide. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional, Global Energy, and Other segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions primarily to industrial customers within the manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, primary metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, pharmaceutical, and commercial laundry.

