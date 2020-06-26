Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Has $20.81 Million Stock Holdings in Baxter International Inc (NYSE:BAX)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ cut its position in Baxter International Inc (NYSE:BAX) by 67.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 256,287 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 525,568 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ owned about 0.05% of Baxter International worth $20,808,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Baxter International by 66.9% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,082,066 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $91,214,000 after acquiring an additional 433,693 shares during the period. Pearl River Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Baxter International by 316.2% during the fourth quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC now owns 4,162 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $348,000 after acquiring an additional 3,162 shares during the period. Rock Springs Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Baxter International by 22.9% during the first quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 645,000 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $52,368,000 after acquiring an additional 120,000 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. raised its holdings in shares of Baxter International by 307.9% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 512,605 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $41,618,000 after acquiring an additional 386,934 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Baxter International by 1,338.4% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 240,918 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $20,145,000 after acquiring an additional 224,169 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on BAX. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Baxter International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $87.00 to $95.00 in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on shares of Baxter International from $92.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Baxter International in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Baxter International from $94.00 to $89.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Baxter International from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $96.60.

Shares of BAX stock traded down $0.91 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $84.42. 64,505 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,166,394. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.67, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a current ratio of 2.74. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $86.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $86.46. Baxter International Inc has a 52 week low of $69.10 and a 52 week high of $95.19.

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $2.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.74 billion. Baxter International had a net margin of 8.85% and a return on equity of 22.70%. Baxter International’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.76 EPS. Analysts expect that Baxter International Inc will post 3.29 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.245 per share. This is an increase from Baxter International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 4th. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%. Baxter International’s payout ratio is presently 29.61%.

In other Baxter International news, SVP Sean Martin acquired 9,780 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $82.19 per share, with a total value of $803,818.20. Following the acquisition, the senior vice president now directly owns 39,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,246,833.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Albert P. L. Stroucken sold 4,320 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.64, for a total transaction of $344,044.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 34,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,709,193.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 129,049 shares of company stock valued at $11,348,684 in the last ninety days. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Baxter International Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops and provides a portfolio of healthcare products. The company operates through North and South America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; and Asia-Pacific segments. The company offers peritoneal dialysis and hemodialysis, and additional dialysis therapies and services; renal replacement therapies and other organ support therapies focused in the intensive care unit; sterile intravenous (IV) solutions, IV therapies, infusion pumps, administration sets, and drug reconstitution devices; and parenteral nutrition therapies.

