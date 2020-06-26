Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Has $24.72 Million Stock Holdings in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ trimmed its position in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) by 11.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 158,384 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 19,548 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $24,724,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Optimal Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Autodesk by 1,085.8% during the 1st quarter. Optimal Asset Management Inc. now owns 35,869 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,100,000 after buying an additional 32,844 shares during the period. Tredje AP fonden raised its holdings in Autodesk by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Tredje AP fonden now owns 16,017 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,500,000 after buying an additional 870 shares during the period. National Pension Service raised its holdings in Autodesk by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. National Pension Service now owns 310,344 shares of the software company’s stock worth $48,445,000 after buying an additional 4,420 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Autodesk by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,596,250 shares of the software company’s stock worth $249,176,000 after buying an additional 22,729 shares during the period. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Autodesk by 976.7% during the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 85,825 shares of the software company’s stock worth $13,397,000 after buying an additional 77,854 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.07% of the company’s stock.

In other Autodesk news, CEO Andrew Anagnost sold 22,639 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.04, for a total transaction of $5,456,904.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Fronzo Pascal W. Di sold 8,186 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total value of $1,596,270.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 49,927 shares of company stock valued at $11,151,473 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADSK traded up $0.52 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $234.99. The stock had a trading volume of 306,988 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,063,934. Autodesk, Inc. has a 12 month low of $125.38 and a 12 month high of $247.14. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $210.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $187.90. The company has a market cap of $51.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 171.15, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.62.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 27th. The software company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.05. Autodesk had a negative return on equity of 230.16% and a net margin of 8.91%. The business had revenue of $866.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $867.96 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.45 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Autodesk, Inc. will post 2.29 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have commented on ADSK. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Autodesk from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Autodesk from $233.00 to $272.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 15th. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Autodesk in a report on Thursday, June 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Autodesk from $175.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Finally, OTR Global cut shares of Autodesk to a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Autodesk presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $216.04.

Autodesk, Inc operates as a design software and services company worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD, a professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization software; AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; AutoCAD LT, a professional drafting and detailing software; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections software products for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment industries.

