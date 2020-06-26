Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Purchases 104,756 Shares of Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its position in Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D) by 97.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 212,770 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 104,756 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $15,360,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brooktree Capital Management bought a new position in Dominion Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC bought a new position in Dominion Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Ballast Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dominion Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Bellevue Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC now owns 450 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Dominion Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:D traded down $1.46 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $79.68. 37,868 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,469,821. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.50, a PEG ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 0.44. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $82.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $81.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.63. Dominion Energy Inc has a twelve month low of $57.79 and a twelve month high of $90.89.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $4.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.74 billion. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 11.97% and a net margin of 10.80%. Dominion Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.10 EPS. Analysts predict that Dominion Energy Inc will post 4.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 5th were given a dividend of $0.94 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 4th. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.72%. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 88.68%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on D shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dominion Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $87.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of Dominion Energy in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $93.00 price target on the stock. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.33.

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and transports energy. The company's Power Delivery segment engages in the regulated electric transmission and distribution operations that serve residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina. Its Power Generation segment is involved in the electricity generation activities.

