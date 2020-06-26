Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Sells 23,018 Shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ decreased its position in shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) by 28.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 58,978 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after selling 23,018 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Illumina were worth $16,108,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new stake in shares of Illumina during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. TFG Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Illumina in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Illumina in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Bainco International Investors acquired a new stake in Illumina in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Capital Square LLC acquired a new stake in Illumina in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Illumina alerts:

ILMN traded down $4.91 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $361.34. The company had a trading volume of 14,349 shares, compared to its average volume of 940,706. Illumina, Inc. has a 52 week low of $196.78 and a 52 week high of $380.76. The company has a quick ratio of 3.74, a current ratio of 4.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market capitalization of $53.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.44, a PEG ratio of 5.32 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $348.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $310.53.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The life sciences company reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $859.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $857.92 million. Illumina had a net margin of 26.48% and a return on equity of 21.78%. The business’s revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.60 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Illumina, Inc. will post 6.13 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ILMN. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Illumina from $370.00 to $356.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Citigroup lowered shares of Illumina from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $250.00 to $320.00 in a report on Friday, April 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Illumina from $298.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Illumina from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Illumina from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $310.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $332.24.

In other news, SVP Robert P. Ragusa sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $340.76, for a total transaction of $1,703,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 17,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,799,735.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Charles Dadswell sold 121 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.92, for a total transaction of $32,176.32. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,649,095.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 37,128 shares of company stock valued at $11,980,537. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Illumina Profile

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic analysis. The company operates in two segments, Core Illumina and Consolidated VIEs. It offers sequencing that provides researchers with various applications and the ability to sequence mammalian genomes; and arrays for a range of deoxyribonucleic acid and RNA analysis applications, including single nucleotide polymorphism genotyping, copy number variations analysis, gene expression analysis, and methylation analysis, as well as enables the detection of known genetic markers on a single array.

Featured Article: Trade War

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ILMN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN).

Receive News & Ratings for Illumina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illumina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.