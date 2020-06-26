Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Sells 24,477 Shares of Hershey Co (NYSE:HSY)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ reduced its stake in Hershey Co (NYSE:HSY) by 18.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 109,626 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,477 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ owned approximately 0.05% of Hershey worth $14,525,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DC Investments Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Hershey by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. DC Investments Management LLC now owns 4,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $604,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the period. Dearborn Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Hershey by 98.3% in the 1st quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 8,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,070,000 after purchasing an additional 4,003 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Hershey by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 286,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,943,000 after purchasing an additional 2,216 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of Hershey by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 144,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,174,000 after purchasing an additional 13,758 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Hershey by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,010,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $442,170,000 after purchasing an additional 115,694 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 52.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HSY stock traded down $2.22 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $126.45. The company had a trading volume of 18,956 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,360,542. The company has a 50 day moving average of $132.06 and a 200 day moving average of $142.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market cap of $26.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.17. Hershey Co has a 1-year low of $109.88 and a 1-year high of $162.20.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.09 billion. Hershey had a net margin of 13.94% and a return on equity of 71.52%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.59 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Hershey Co will post 5.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 22nd were paid a $0.773 dividend. This represents a $3.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 21st. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.46%.

In related news, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 347 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.37, for a total value of $49,402.39. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,945 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,270,089.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Michele Buck sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.20, for a total transaction of $214,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 170,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,361,327.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 29.39% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on HSY shares. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price objective on Hershey from $155.00 to $143.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Edward Jones raised Hershey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Hershey from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 24th. Deutsche Bank reduced their target price on Hershey from $155.00 to $154.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $136.00 target price on shares of Hershey in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $144.67.

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells confectionery products. The company operates through two segments, North America; and International and Other. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products comprising mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items, including spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn and protein bars, and cookies.

