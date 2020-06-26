Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Sells 3,310 Shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc (NYSE:FIS)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ reduced its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc (NYSE:FIS) by 2.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 144,903 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 3,310 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Servcs were worth $17,626,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FIS. Pacitti Group Inc. bought a new stake in Fidelity National Information Servcs in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs by 63.3% in the 1st quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 289 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs by 66.3% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 301 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs by 275.6% in the 1st quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 308 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. 90.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Fidelity National Information Servcs alerts:

FIS stock traded down $1.30 during trading on Friday, hitting $131.98. 2,001,952 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,808,056. Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc has a 1 year low of $91.68 and a 1 year high of $158.21. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $136.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $135.85. The stock has a market cap of $81.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 255.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

Fidelity National Information Servcs (NYSE:FIS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The information technology services provider reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.01. Fidelity National Information Servcs had a net margin of 1.45% and a return on equity of 7.89%. The company had revenue of $3.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.16 EPS. Fidelity National Information Servcs’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc will post 5.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 11th. Fidelity National Information Servcs’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.96%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on FIS shares. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs from $146.00 to $142.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs from $156.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs from $140.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs from $109.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, SunTrust Banks upped their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $152.88.

In other Fidelity National Information Servcs news, COO Stephanie Ferris sold 6,582 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.91, for a total transaction of $914,305.62. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 6,991 shares in the company, valued at approximately $971,119.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Bruce F. Lowthers, Jr. sold 89,478 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.56, for a total transaction of $12,398,071.68. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 36,213 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,017,673.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Fidelity National Information Servcs Profile

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc operates as a financial services technology company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Integrated Financial Solutions and Global Financial Solutions segments. The Integrated Financial Solutions segment offers core processing and ancillary applications; digital solutions, including Internet, mobile, and e-banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance solutions; electronic funds transfer and network services; card and retail solutions; corporate liquidity and wealth management services; item processing and output services; government payments solutions; and e-payment solutions.

Read More: What is Depreciation?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc (NYSE:FIS).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity National Information Servcs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity National Information Servcs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.