Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Sells 39,119 Shares of Progressive Corp (NYSE:PGR)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ reduced its stake in Progressive Corp (NYSE:PGR) by 18.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 175,365 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 39,119 shares during the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Progressive were worth $12,949,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Progressive by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. now owns 5,006 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $370,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Heron Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Progressive by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Heron Financial Group LLC now owns 6,248 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $503,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Progressive by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC now owns 2,958 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Progressive by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 2,943 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in shares of Progressive by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 37,648 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,725,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. 80.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CFO John P. Sauerland sold 15,000 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.91, for a total value of $1,183,650.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 332,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,223,844.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 34,468 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.73, for a total transaction of $2,713,665.64. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 352,462 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,749,333.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 83,468 shares of company stock worth $6,498,956 in the last three months. 0.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:PGR traded down $1.25 during trading on Friday, hitting $78.65. 50,841 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,876,258. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market cap of $45.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $77.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $76.90. Progressive Corp has a 52-week low of $62.18 and a 52-week high of $84.96.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 15th. The insurance provider reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.66. Progressive had a net margin of 9.18% and a return on equity of 26.80%. The firm had revenue of $9.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.83 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Progressive Corp will post 6.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 7th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 6th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.51%. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.95%.

PGR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 price target on shares of Progressive in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Deutsche Bank raised their price target on shares of Progressive from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. B. Riley lowered shares of Progressive from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $96.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Progressive in a research report on Monday, June 1st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on shares of Progressive from $76.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Progressive currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $85.71.

The Progressive Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services primarily in the United States. Its Personal Lines segment writes insurance for personal autos, and recreational and other vehicles.

