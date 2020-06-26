SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL) Shares Purchased by Hayden Royal LLC

Hayden Royal LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL) by 3.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,169 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 364 shares during the quarter. Hayden Royal LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF were worth $480,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 175.3% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF during the first quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $42,000.

SPTL traded up $0.41 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $47.23. 1,362 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,015,225. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.13. SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF has a 52-week low of $37.33 and a 52-week high of $51.31.

SPDR Barclays Long Term Treasury ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital Long Term Treasury ETF, seeks to provide investment results that corresponds to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Long U.S. Treasury Index (the Index). The Index includes all publicly issued, United States treasury securities that have a remaining maturity of 10 or more years, are rated investment grade, and have $250 million or more of outstanding face value.

