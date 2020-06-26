Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC Decreases Holdings in Vermillion, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRML)

Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Vermillion, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRML) by 33.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,456 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,113 shares during the period. Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vermillion were worth $32,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VRML. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Vermillion by 34.8% during the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 448,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,000 after purchasing an additional 115,702 shares in the last quarter. Trellus Management Company LLC purchased a new position in Vermillion during the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vermillion by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 239,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,000 after purchasing an additional 18,543 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp lifted its holdings in Vermillion by 11.4% during the first quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 194,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Vermillion by 8.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 138,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 11,084 shares in the last quarter. 18.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VRML has been the topic of several research reports. reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Vermillion in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Vermillion from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th.

Shares of NASDAQ:VRML traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $5.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 938,251 shares, compared to its average volume of 440,144. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a current ratio of 2.51. The company has a market cap of $471.31 million, a P/E ratio of -29.41 and a beta of 3.47. Vermillion, Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.35 and a 12-month high of $5.78.

Vermillion (NASDAQ:VRML) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 26th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.31 million during the quarter. Vermillion had a negative return on equity of 155.25% and a negative net margin of 307.31%.

Vermillion Profile

Vermillion, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, and commercializes diagnostic and bio-analytical solutions that help physicians to diagnose, treat, and enhance gynecologic health outcomes for women primarily in the United States. The company's diagnostic tests include OVA1, a blood test for the pre-surgical identification of women who are at high risk of having a malignant ovarian tumor; and Overa, a multivariate index assay second generation test to determine the malignancy of ovarian cancer in women.

