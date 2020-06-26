Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC Decreases Position in Wright Medical Group NV (NASDAQ:WMGI)

Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in Wright Medical Group NV (NASDAQ:WMGI) by 66.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,476 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 27,033 shares during the quarter. Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Wright Medical Group were worth $386,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Wright Medical Group in the 4th quarter worth $5,479,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Wright Medical Group in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Wright Medical Group by 299.4% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,095 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 2,320 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Wright Medical Group by 53.8% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 8,009 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $229,000 after acquiring an additional 2,803 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Wright Medical Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $272,000. Institutional investors own 97.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ WMGI traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $29.38. 51,119 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,017,988. Wright Medical Group NV has a 12-month low of $19.04 and a 12-month high of $30.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.85. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $29.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.53. The firm has a market cap of $3.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -39.70, a P/E/G ratio of 6.17 and a beta of 0.70.

A number of research firms have issued reports on WMGI. ValuEngine cut shares of Wright Medical Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. TheStreet cut shares of Wright Medical Group from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Needham & Company LLC cut shares of Wright Medical Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Wright Medical Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.05.

Wright Medical Group Profile

Wright Medical Group N.V., a medical device company, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells upper and lower extremities, and biologics products in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Canada, Asia, Australia, and Latin America. The company offers joint implants and bone fixation devices for the shoulder, elbow, wrist, hand, foot, and ankle; and biologics products that are used for supporting the treatment of damaged or diseased bones, tendons, and soft tissues, as well as to stimulate bone growth.

