Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC Has $145,000 Holdings in Netfin Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:NFINU)

Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Netfin Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:NFINU) by 71.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,439 shares of the company’s stock after selling 36,108 shares during the quarter. Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Netfin Acquisition were worth $145,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Netfin Acquisition by 450.0% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of OTCMKTS:NFINU remained flat at $$10.55 during trading on Friday. Netfin Acquisition Corp. has a 52 week low of $9.30 and a 52 week high of $10.61. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.29.

Netfin Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, and reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company intends to focus its search on financial technology, technology, financial services, including commercial banking, trade finance, online payments and banking, and telecommunications.

