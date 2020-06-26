Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC Has $206,000 Position in Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:VRCA)

Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC lowered its holdings in Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:VRCA) by 75.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,889 shares of the company’s stock after selling 56,820 shares during the quarter. Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC owned about 0.07% of Verrica Pharmaceuticals worth $206,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals by 10.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 180,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,968,000 after acquiring an additional 16,830 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals by 32.7% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 13,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after acquiring an additional 3,300 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals by 8.9% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 50,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $550,000 after acquiring an additional 4,108 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals by 54.2% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,412 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals by 41.4% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,071 shares during the last quarter. 34.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ VRCA traded down $0.22 on Friday, reaching $14.23. The company had a trading volume of 1,594 shares, compared to its average volume of 62,170. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $11.72 and its 200-day moving average is $12.72. The stock has a market cap of $361.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.64 and a beta of 2.38. The company has a quick ratio of 27.45, a current ratio of 27.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 52 week low of $6.79 and a 52 week high of $18.67.

Verrica Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRCA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by ($0.01). As a group, analysts forecast that Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -2.35 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on VRCA shares. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. BidaskClub upgraded Verrica Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, May 18th. ValuEngine upgraded Verrica Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Verrica Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Verrica Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.00.

Verrica Pharmaceuticals Profile

Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical stage medical dermatology company, develops and commercializes dermatological treatments in the United States. The company's lead product candidate include VP-102 that is in phase III clinical trial for the treatment of molluscum contagiosum; in phase II clinical trial for the treatment of common warts; and completed phase I clinical trial for the treatment of Genital warts.

