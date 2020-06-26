Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC Has $362,000 Stake in ASGN Inc (NYSE:ASGN)

Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC trimmed its stake in ASGN Inc (NYSE:ASGN) by 70.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,995 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 28,025 shares during the period. Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC’s holdings in ASGN were worth $362,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Pathstone Family Office LLC boosted its position in shares of ASGN by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 646,691 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $22,841,000 after purchasing an additional 9,049 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its position in shares of ASGN by 46.3% during the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 25,112 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $887,000 after purchasing an additional 7,942 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its position in shares of ASGN by 150.7% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 7,502 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 4,510 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of ASGN by 113.3% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 294,901 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,416,000 after purchasing an additional 156,627 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of ASGN by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 106,574 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,764,000 after purchasing an additional 3,299 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.53% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ASGN traded down $1.10 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $62.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,922 shares, compared to its average volume of 390,506. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The company has a market capitalization of $3.26 billion, a PE ratio of 18.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 2.31. ASGN Inc has a 52 week low of $29.04 and a 52 week high of $72.66. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $56.76.

ASGN (NYSE:ASGN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The business services provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $990.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $943.04 million. ASGN had a net margin of 4.60% and a return on equity of 18.89%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.93 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that ASGN Inc will post 3.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Jonathan S. Holman sold 1,197 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.20, for a total transaction of $62,483.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,005 shares in the company, valued at approximately $731,061. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jeremy M. Jones sold 17,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.88, for a total transaction of $1,085,960.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,057.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 38,151 shares of company stock valued at $2,403,163. Company insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ASGN. SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on shares of ASGN from $60.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of ASGN from $78.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price target (up previously from $57.00) on shares of ASGN in a research report on Friday, May 1st. TheStreet raised shares of ASGN from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ASGN from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. ASGN has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.38.

ASGN Incorporated (NYSE: ASGN) is one of the foremost providers of IT and professional services in the technology, digital, creative, engineering and life sciences fields across commercial and government sectors. Operating through its Apex, Oxford and ECS segments, ASGN helps leading corporate enterprises and government organizations develop, implement and operate critical IT and business solutions through its integrated offering of professional staffing and IT solutions.

