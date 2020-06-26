Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC Invests $374,000 in QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 5,530 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $374,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FSA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Harwood Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in QUALCOMM during the first quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Advisory Alpha LLC grew its stake in QUALCOMM by 493.9% during the first quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 487 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. 74.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

QCOM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $92.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 target price on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Friday, June 12th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Nomura Securities initiated coverage on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Monday, March 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $98.00 target price for the company. Finally, BNP Paribas cut shares of QUALCOMM from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. QUALCOMM currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $92.23.

In related news, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 1,646 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.47, for a total value of $130,807.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of QUALCOMM stock traded down $0.27 during trading on Friday, hitting $88.69. The stock had a trading volume of 2,668,377 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,652,863. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $83.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $81.82. The stock has a market cap of $100.07 billion, a PE ratio of 26.32, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.42, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.39. QUALCOMM, Inc. has a 12 month low of $58.00 and a 12 month high of $96.17.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The wireless technology company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $5.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.04 billion. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 16.36% and a return on equity of 69.92%. The business’s revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.77 EPS. Analysts expect that QUALCOMM, Inc. will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 4th were issued a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 3rd. This is a positive change from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 91.55%.

QUALCOMM Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets digital communication products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on code division multiple access (CDMA), orthogonal frequency division multiple access, and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

