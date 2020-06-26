Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC Purchases New Position in Entercom Communications Corp. (NYSE:ETM)

Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Entercom Communications Corp. (NYSE:ETM) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 17,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ETM. Primecap Management Co. CA increased its position in shares of Entercom Communications by 300.0% during the first quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 1,200,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,052,000 after acquiring an additional 900,000 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its position in Entercom Communications by 34.2% in the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 3,198,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,469,000 after purchasing an additional 815,700 shares during the period. Tensile Capital Management LLC grew its position in Entercom Communications by 40.1% in the 1st quarter. Tensile Capital Management LLC now owns 2,058,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,519,000 after purchasing an additional 589,010 shares during the period. Mcclain Value Management LLC grew its position in Entercom Communications by 85.6% in the 1st quarter. Mcclain Value Management LLC now owns 897,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,534,000 after purchasing an additional 413,743 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in Entercom Communications by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,502,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,988,000 after purchasing an additional 407,915 shares during the period. 67.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Entercom Communications stock traded down $0.15 on Friday, hitting $1.46. 12,849 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,843,124. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $227.74 million, a PE ratio of -0.50 and a beta of 1.48. Entercom Communications Corp. has a 1 year low of $0.75 and a 1 year high of $6.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a current ratio of 2.70.

Entercom Communications (NYSE:ETM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $297.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $299.00 million. Entercom Communications had a negative net margin of 29.26% and a positive return on equity of 9.71%. On average, analysts expect that Entercom Communications Corp. will post 0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Joseph M. Field bought 1,200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.43 per share, for a total transaction of $1,716,000.00. 16.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on ETM shares. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Entercom Communications from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. B. Riley downgraded shares of Entercom Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Sunday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Co cut their target price on shares of Entercom Communications from $6.00 to $2.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Guggenheim cut their target price on shares of Entercom Communications from $7.00 to $3.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Wolfe Research cut shares of Entercom Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.63.

Entercom Communications Corp., a media and entertainment company, engages in radio broadcasting business in the United States. 3 The company owns and operates radio stations in various formats, such as news, sports, talk, classic rock, urban, adult contemporary, alternative, country, and others. As of February 11, 2019, it had a portfolio of approximately 235 radio stations, digital platforms, and live events.

