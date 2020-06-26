Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC Sells 12,161 Shares of Targa Resources Corp (NYSE:TRGP)

Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in Targa Resources Corp (NYSE:TRGP) by 50.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,112 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 12,161 shares during the period. Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Targa Resources were worth $84,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TRGP. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Targa Resources by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,197,521 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $98,105,000 after purchasing an additional 535,067 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Targa Resources by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Advisors LLC now owns 11,215,510 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $77,499,000 after purchasing an additional 444,246 shares during the period. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Targa Resources by 23.2% during the 1st quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC now owns 7,278,662 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $50,296,000 after purchasing an additional 1,371,100 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Targa Resources by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,646,619 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $45,928,000 after purchasing an additional 822,927 shares during the period. Finally, Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Targa Resources by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 5,990,273 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $41,386,000 after purchasing an additional 192,102 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TRGP traded down $1.66 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $17.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,868,892 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,802,068. The company’s 50-day moving average is $18.59 and its 200-day moving average is $24.92. Targa Resources Corp has a 52-week low of $3.66 and a 52-week high of $43.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.03 and a beta of 3.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The pipeline company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.78. Targa Resources had a negative net margin of 22.66% and a positive return on equity of 2.45%. The firm had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.24 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Targa Resources Corp will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TRGP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Targa Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Targa Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $21.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Targa Resources from $19.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Targa Resources from $8.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Targa Resources from $40.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.89.

Targa Resources Profile

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of midstream energy assets in North America. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Marketing. The company engages in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, and selling natural gas; storing, fractionating, treating, transporting, and selling natural gas liquids (NGL) and NGL products, including services to liquefied petroleum gas exporters; gathering, storing, terminaling, and selling crude oil; and storing, terminaling, and selling refined petroleum products.

