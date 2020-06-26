Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC Sells 27,162 Shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL)

Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) by 73.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,687 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 27,162 shares during the period. Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation were worth $297,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 628.8% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 40,655 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,244,000 after purchasing an additional 35,077 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 1,147.0% during the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 187,676 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,744,000 after buying an additional 172,626 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 763.7% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 427,534 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,087,000 after buying an additional 378,036 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp acquired a new stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,856,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 2.9% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,170,012 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,869,000 after buying an additional 32,632 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on WAL. DA Davidson increased their price target on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $34.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 20th. SunTrust Banks reduced their price target on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $39.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 20th. ValuEngine raised Western Alliance Bancorporation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co downgraded Western Alliance Bancorporation from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.22.

Shares of WAL stock traded down $2.41 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $35.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,611 shares, compared to its average volume of 918,487. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.75. The company has a market capitalization of $3.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.86 and a beta of 1.82. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a fifty-two week low of $20.90 and a fifty-two week high of $58.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $285.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $287.33 million. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a return on equity of 15.69% and a net margin of 35.68%. The company’s revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.16 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Western Alliance Bancorporation will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 15th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 14th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.80%. Western Alliance Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.66%.

Western Alliance Bancorporation Company Profile

Western Alliance Bancorporation operates as the holding company for Western Alliance Bank that provides various banking products and related services primarily in Arizona, California, and Nevada. The company offers deposit products, including checking accounts, savings accounts, and money market accounts, as well as fixed-rate and fixed maturity certificates of deposit accounts.

